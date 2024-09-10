Country’s Progress Impossible Without Cybersecurity: Amit Shah

agencies

NEW DELHI: The country's progress is not possible without ensuring cybersecurity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, terming cybersecurity an integral part of national security.

He also said that cybercrime has no boundary, and hence it is imperative that all stakeholders come together to deal with the menace.

“Cybersecurity is an integral part of national security. We must ensure cybersecurity as without cybersecurity, the country's progress is not possible,” he said addressing the foundation day celebrations of the I4C or Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre here.

The Home Minister said the Government is planning to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to deal with cybercrimes in India.

Stressing the importance of making the cyberspace safe, he said 46 per cent of digital transactions of the world are taking place in India.

Shah also inaugurated four platforms under I4C to fight cybercrime in the country. The I4C was established in 2018, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Its primary objective is to establish a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrimes in the country.

The I4C also is mandated to enhance the capabilities of law-enforcement agencies and improve coordination among various stakeholders dealing with cybercrime.