back to top
Search
    IndiaSome Elements Creating Hurdles In India’s Development Path, But They Won’t Succeed:...
    India

    Some Elements Creating Hurdles In India’s Development Path, But They Won’t Succeed: Bhagwat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    PUNE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said some elements who don't want to grow are creating hindrance in the path of its development.

    However, there is no need to be scared as a similar situation prevailed during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but it was tackled using the power of “dharma” or religion and righteousness, Bhagwat said on Monday at the release of a book titled ‘Tanjavarche Marathe', written by Dr Milind Paradkar.

    He noted dharma does not mean just puja (rituals), but it is a broader concept that encompasses truth, compassion and ‘tapascharya' (dedication).

    The word ‘Hindu' is an adjective that personifies acceptance of diversities, he said and emphasised India came into existence for a purpose and to push the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the is one family). In the past “external” invasions of India were largely visible so people were alert, but now they are manifesting in different forms, Bhagwat pointed out.

    “When Tataka attacked (a demoness in Ramayana), a lot of chaos ensued and she was slain just by an arrow (by Ram and Laxman), but in case of Putna (demoness who came to kill infant Krishna), she came disguised as an aunt to breastfeed (infant Krishna), but as it was Krishna (who killed her).

    “Today's situation is the same. Attacks are taking place and they are devastating in every manner, be it economical, spiritual or political,” the RSS leader noted.

    Some elements are creating obstacles in the path of India's development and are fearful of its rise on the global stage, but they will not succeed, he asserted.

    “All those who fear that if India grows big, their businesses will be shut, such elements are working to create hindrance in the path of country's development and by galvanising all the power they have,” the RSS chief said.

    “They are orchestrating methodical attacks, be it physical or invisible (sukshm), but there is no need to get scared as a similar situation prevailed during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's times when there was no hope for India's rise,” he said.

    But there is one factor called ‘jivani shakti' (power that infuses life) which defines India, Bhagwat emphasised. “Jivani shakti is the basis of our nation and that is founded on dharma which will be there forever,” he said.

    Dharma was there at the beginning of the ‘srishti' (nature or universe) and it (dharma) will be needed till the end, he said.

    Bhagwat stressed India is a very fortunate and blessed country.

    “Due to the blessings and inspirations of great personalities and saints, the country became immortal. Because of this, our country, despite straying a little bit here and there, would ultimately come on tracks. This is the divine boon we have received and it was received for a specific purpose as God has entrusted us with responsibilities of the world,” he remarked.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer, cement blocks kept on freight corridor tracks
    Next article
    Country’s Progress Impossible Without Cybersecurity: Amit Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AppsForBharat raises USD 18 mn in funding round led by Nandan Nilekani-backed Fundamentum

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: AppsForBharat, the parent company of devotional...

    Indian employers most bullish globally on Oct-Dec quarter hiring: ManpowerGroup Survey

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Corporate India reported the strongest hiring sentiments...

    Credit growth outpacing deposit growth could lead to liquidity challenges: Report

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, which...

    Tata Electronics, ASMPT Singapore sign pact for semiconductor assembly equipment infra

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics has signed a pact with...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LEAD Group’s TECHBOOK set to disrupt student learning in India

    AppsForBharat raises USD 18 mn in funding round led by Nandan...

    Indian employers most bullish globally on Oct-Dec quarter hiring: ManpowerGroup Survey