    Rahul Gandhi Trying To Set Dangerous Narrative, His Remarks About Sikhs Sinister: BJP
    India

    Rahul Gandhi Trying To Set Dangerous Narrative, His Remarks About Sikhs Sinister: BJP

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI:  The BJP came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a “dangerous narrative” by speaking on “sensitive issues” abroad.

    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here that Gandhi's remarks were “sinister” in nature as he tried to spread falsehood among the members of the Sikh community living abroad to “eke out a living” and do not have much connection with .

    “I condemn is the strongest terms the statement he has made about Sikhs not being able to wear turbans and kadas,” the BJP leader from the Sikh community said.

    Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened during the Congress's rule, Puri said, “If there has been one time in our history when as a community we have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the times when Rahul Gandhi's family has been in the seats of power.”

    “In 1984, a pogrom was carried out against Sikh community. As many as 3,000 innocent people were killed. People were dragged out of their homes, tyres were put around them and burnt alive,” he said.

    Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, on Monday, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this and not about .

    “First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial,” Gandhi said as he asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name. What is your name, brother with the turban,” he asked.

    “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” said Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, which began Saturday.

     

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

