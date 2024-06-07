back to top
PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Murmu to Formally Stake Claim to Form New Government

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier today at a meeting of the constituents of the ruling alliance.
PM Modi will lead third successive NDA government as Prime Minister.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had met former President Ram Nath Kovind. He also met veteran BJP leaders Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.
In the meeting of NDA allies held at Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi'. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the copy of the Constitution with his forehead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the oath for his third successive term in office on June 9.

