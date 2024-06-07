back to top
J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Appoints Nodal Officer for SANJY-2024: Ensuring Comprehensive Preparedness for Disaster Mitigation

, June 7: The Jammu and Government today appointed Mohsin Raza, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of DMRRR as the “Nodal Officer” for annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024 on behalf of Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
The officer will liaise with the line departments to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra.
Further, Waseem Shafi Dar, Senior Consultant, Department of DMRRR shall assist the nodal officer.

Click Here To View Order

