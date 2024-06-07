back to top
Search
Jammu Kashmir"Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Directs for Availability and Pricing of Sacrificial Animals...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

“Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Directs for Availability and Pricing of Sacrificial Animals Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

By: Northlines

Date:

  • Asks people to keep hides at home for door to door collection by SMC for proper disposal

SRINAGAR, June 7: In order to facilitate people to observe the Eid ul Adha with religious fervour and to ensure availability of essentials & sacrificial animals in the market, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) , Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting to review arrangements put in place by District Administrations and concerned departments, here.

Besides Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, the meeting was attended by Director Services Kashmir, SSP Traffic Rural, SP Traffic Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, officers of PHE, UEED, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Legal Metrology, RTC and other concerned departments.
Emphasizing extensive arrangements of basic amenities across the division, Div Com directed concerned Officers to ensure availability of regular electricity and drinking water to the people on the occasion of religious festival.
He directed concerned officer to ensure availability of sacrificial animals, particularly sheep at all the 104 sale spots established by the Sheep Husbandry Department.
He stressed on determination and fixation of reasonable rates for sacrificial animals and enforcement of the same to curb exorbitant prices.
Underlining the necessity to avoid environmental pollution and choking of drains caused by injudicious disposal of hides, Div Com advised the general public to keep fleeces of animals at home which shall be collected by SMC and other Municipal bodies from door to door for proper disposal.
Div Com also asked Animal Husbandry Department officers to ensure availability of poultry birds in abundance in the market.
To curb malpractice of overcharging by traders and shopkeepers, Div Com directed all Deputy Commissioners to constitute joint market checking teams to enforce reasonable prices of essentials and other commodities.
Reviewing arrangements at prominent religious places including Masjids and Shrines, he stressed on filling of potholes on all approach roads, establishing medical camps, stationing of fire tenders and availability of water tankers at these places besides ensuring sanitation, cleanliness and toilet facility.
Meanwhile, the Div Com directed the Waqf Board to conduct a cleanliness drive to clean water storage tanks installed at religious places and add chlorine tablets to provide pure water to people.
Bidhuri further directed for making SRTC and Srinagar Smart City buses available on different routes to ferry devotees to Dargah Hazratbal Shrine on the occasion of Eid to facilitate them to offer prayers.
Moreover, Waqf Board officials were asked to publicize prayer timings of different religious places in advance for the information of the public.

Previous article
PM Modi Touts NDA as Strongest Alliance Government, Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Next article
PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Murmu to Formally Stake Claim to Form New Government
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LG Manoj Sinha Apportions 90 Employees to UT of Ladakh: Strengthening...

J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Appoints Nodal...

PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Murmu to Formally Stake Claim...