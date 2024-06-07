PM Modi Touts NDA as Strongest Alliance Government, Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy

New Delhi, Jun 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition of seeking to erode people's trust in democracy and casting a shadow of defeat over the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's poll win, asserting that the ruling bloc scored a grand victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

“If you see in the context of alliances and statistics, then this is the strongest alliance government,” Modi said while addressing newly-elected MPs and leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from across the country following his election as leader of the ruling bloc ahead of his government's swearing-in on Sunday.

He flayed opposition INDIA bloc leaders for casting suspicions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission throughout the poll process, alleging that they wanted to stoke fire across the country if the results did not suit them.

However, the EVMs silenced them by June 4 evening, he said in an apparent reference to the opposition's better-than-expected showing.

Modi said the world will also be drawn towards appreciating the diversity and expansiveness of Indian democracy following these results.

The prime minister projected the results as a nationwide popular endorsement of his government's agenda, moving to quell any sense of pessimism among his own party members after the BJP fell short of a majority.

He cited people's increased support to the alliance in south India and Odisha, where the BJP is also set to form its maiden government, to laud its performance.

“The Congress has not got as many seats in three Lok Sabha polls since 2014 as we have got in these elections. It has not been able to touch even the 100 mark this time,” he said.

“People know that we had not lost and have not lost,” he said, adding that even a child would tell that it is the NDA that was in power before the polls and which is in power after the polls. “Where did we lose? The NDA was there yesterday, is there today and will be there tomorrow.”

By every parameter, the world recognises that the results reflect the NDA's grand victory, he said.

At the ceremony held in the Central Hall of the Parliament complex, it was NDA all the way in optics as well as substance as nine leaders of as many allies flanked Modi, besides three BJP leaders on the dais.

It was the NDA that Modi repeatedly mentioned while highlighting his government's policies and programmes, and how its different members, including the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, have ushered in development in their respective states.

After Modi's election, leaders of different parties met President Droupadi Murmu to submit to her their letters of support to him.

In his speech, the prime minister claimed that attempts were made to not accept the NDA's win and overshadow it with a sense of defeat.

Buoyed with its tally of 234 seats, the opposition alliance has projected the results as a defeat for Modi. The NDA tally stands at 293, comfortably above the majority mark of 272.

“I can see clearly, though the INDI Alliance does not know. They were earlier sinking slowly but are now hurtling down the abyss,” he claimed.

Modi said he asked someone on June 4 when the results were being announced if the EVM is “still alive or dead”.

These people (opposition) had made up their minds to ensure that people's trust in Indian democracy is broken, he claimed.

“I thought they would take out a funeral procession for EVMs. However, as the results were declared by June 4 evening, they were silenced. This is the strength of Indian democracy, its objectivity, and the election system. I hope questions will not be raised on EVMs for five years. Probably, they may make a fuss again in 2029,” Modi said.

Opposition parties tried to obstruct the Election Commission's work by filing many petitions in the Supreme Court, he said, adding that it showed how despondent they were in the electoral field.

They conspired to defame India globally, he said. “The country will never forgive them.”

Modi said the opposition parties belong to the last century in their mindset as they are opposed to any technological intervention, be it UPI or Aadhaar. “The INDI Alliance is fundamentally opposed to progress, modernity and technology.”

While he is beating the drum about India being the “mother of democracy”, the opposition is telling the world that there is no democracy in India, Modi added.

He accused his rivals of making comments between the last day of polling on June 1 and the counting day on June 4 as part of a conspiracy to stoke violence.

Attempts were made to mislead and divide people, he claimed.