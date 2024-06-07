back to top
Search
JammuJammu and Kashmir Administration Sets June 20 Deadline for Amarnath Base Camp...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Administration Sets June 20 Deadline for Amarnath Base Camp Works: Government Focuses on Improving Infrastructure for Pilgrims

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 7: The main base camp for the Amarnath pilgrims in capital city is getting a major facelift with the authorities setting a deadline of June 20 for completion of the works, officials said.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, they said.
The Bhagwati Nagar-based Yatri Niwas serves as the main base camp here for the pilgrims from across the country before they leave for Kashmir to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Jammu Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain on Friday visited the base camp to review the preparations.
Reviewing the preparations at a high-level official meeting, Kumar was apprised about the status of the ongoing works, including face-lifting of entry gate, resurfacing of roads, levelling of parking ground, whitewash, renovation of washrooms, repair works of ACs, fans, installation of lights, flood lights, being executed by different departments and other works inside the Yatri Niwas for providing best facilities to the pilgrims, they said.
The work is going on at the base camps with 200 hundred of workers engaged in face-lifting, including repairs and renovations at the camp.
The divisional commissioner asked the officials for completion of renovation, upgradation works by June 20.
He also held discussions on the security arrangements and directions were issued to ensure all the necessary preparations well within the given timeframe.
Over one lakh pilgrims have been registered for undertaking yatra to the shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in south Kashmir Himalayas.
The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Previous article
Panel Formed to Establish Appointment Criteria for Child Rights Commission: Government Moves to Ensure Transparent, Merit-based Selection Process
Next article
PM Modi Touts NDA as Strongest Alliance Government, Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LG Manoj Sinha Apportions 90 Employees to UT of Ladakh: Strengthening...

J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Appoints Nodal...

PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Murmu to Formally Stake Claim...