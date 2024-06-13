back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirPM Modi likely to participate in Int’l Yoga Day Event in Kashmir
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

PM Modi likely to participate in Int’l Yoga Day Event in Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Srinagar on June 21 to participate in the Yoga Day event, official sources said on Wednesday.

The PM is expected to participate in a Yoga event to be held at Sher-i- International Conference Centre (SKICC), on the banks of Dal lake, on June 21.

Modi would lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations from Srinagar, the sources said, adding that several persons from J&K would also attend the event.

They said the government has started making massive arrangements for Modi's first trip to Kashmir after being sworn in for the third consecutive time as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives. He also said that Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude.

“In ten days from now, the will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being,” Modi said in a series of posts on X yesterday.

“As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude.”

Previous article
Police urges residents to remain vigilant about suspicious activities
Next article
Govt taking all steps to make farmers entrepreneurs par excellence: LG Sinha
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sunderbani Hospital remains headless, Adm switches to Adhocism

Northlines Northlines -
Ajay Sharma Sunderbani, June 11 The Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Sunderbani, a...

Pre rejects mercy plea of Pakistani Terrorist Convicted in Red Fort Attack Case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 12: The mercy petition of Pakistani...

No gains in Kashmir if militant outfits succeed in derailing J&K polls: Omar to ex-Army chief

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 12: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said...

Farooq again vouch for talks with Pak

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 12: Terrorism in  Jammu and Kashmir will...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sunderbani Hospital remains headless, Adm switches to Adhocism

Pre rejects mercy plea of Pakistani Terrorist Convicted in Red Fort...

No gains in Kashmir if militant outfits succeed in derailing J&K...