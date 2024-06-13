PM Modi likely to participate in Int’l Yoga Day Event in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Srinagar on June 21 to participate in the International Yoga Day event, official sources said on Wednesday.

The PM is expected to participate in a Yoga event to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), on the banks of Dal lake, on June 21.

Modi would lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations from Srinagar, the sources said, adding that several sports persons from J&K would also attend the event.

They said the government has started making massive arrangements for Modi's first trip to Kashmir after being sworn in for the third consecutive time as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives. He also said that Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude.

“In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being,” Modi said in a series of posts on X yesterday.

“As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude.”