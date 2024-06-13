back to top
JammuPolice urges residents to remain vigilant about suspicious activities
Police urges residents to remain vigilant about suspicious activities

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, June 12: Jammu and Police on Wednesday issued an ‘alert advisory' in the Jammu region, urging residents to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.

They have advised the residents of Jammu and Rajouri to thoroughly check their vehicles before turning them on, officials said.

A security advisory has been issued in the region in connection with a terror threat in areas of Rajouri, and Jammu districts, they said.

Police vehicles equipped with loudspeakers made announcements in Akhnoor and Jammu areas, urging the people to remain alert and report any suspicious activities or objects, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar led a security review of checkpoints and police establishments in the Akhnoor, issuing directives to police officers and officials to stay vigilant in their areas of operation, they said.

This heightened security measure follows intelligence inputs indicating a terror threat.

Police have provided contact numbers for officers in Jammu and Samba districts, encouraging residents to report any potential terror-related concerns, they said.

This alert comes in the wake of three terror attacks in the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts over the past three days, resulting in the deaths of 10 persons, including a CRPF jawan and two terrorists and injuries to 48 people, including seven security personnel.

Search and combing operations are ongoing in the Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

