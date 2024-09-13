back to top
    PM hosts Paralympians, lauds their feats

    New Delhi, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 's Paralympians at his residence today to celebrate their historic achievement of winning 29 medals at the recent Paris Paralympic Games.

    Modi congratulated the athletes before engaging in a conversation with them. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present.

    The cynosure of the gathering were Avani Lekhara, who won her second consecutive Paralympics gold in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1), and Kapil Parmar, India's first Paralympic judo medallist who got his medal signed by the Prime Minister.

    India's Paralympians achieved their best-ever performance at the Games, winning 29 medals — seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze — surpassing the previous record of 19 medals at the Tokyo Games in 2021. This included first-time wins in track events and a gold medal in archery by Harvinder Singh.

