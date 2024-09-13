Independent candidate allegedly violates MCC; ARO Surankote seeks explanation

Jammu, Sep 13: The Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of Surankote has asked Independent candidate Choudhary Mohammad Akram to explain his position regarding an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Surankote.

Akram is accused of holding a political rally at a school, which is against election rules.

Meanwhile, it has been warned that in case Akram fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, legal action shall be initiated against him.