back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersIndependent candidate allegedly violates MCC; ARO Surankote seeks explanation
    J&K Govt OrdersJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Independent candidate allegedly violates MCC; ARO Surankote seeks explanation

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 13: The Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of Surankote has asked Independent candidate Choudhary Mohammad Akram to explain his position regarding an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Surankote.
    Akram is accused of holding a political rally at a school, which is against election rules.
    Meanwhile, it has been warned that in case Akram fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, legal action shall be initiated against him.

    Click here to view list Download
    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K | HED constitutes committee for J&K RAS 2022
    Next article
    PM hosts Paralympians, lauds their feats
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments; why he never recommends them

    Northlines Northlines -
    Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars...

    Leave grieving family alone: Vijay Varma to paps hounding Malaika after stepfather’s death

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Sep 13: Actor Vijay Varma on Friday urged...

    Diljit Dosanjh lends his vocal for ‘Jigra’ song featuring ‘Kudi’ Alia Bhatt

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Sep 13: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh...

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, surpasses 1 billion followers across all social media platform

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments;...

    Leave grieving family alone: Vijay Varma to paps hounding Malaika after...

    Diljit Dosanjh lends his vocal for ‘Jigra’ song featuring ‘Kudi’ Alia...