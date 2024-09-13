Hockey asian champions Trophy: Harman’s brace hands India 3-1 win over Korea

Hulunbuir (China): Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as defending champions India beat South Korea 3-1 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Asian Champions Trophy here today.



The Paris Olympics bronze medallists had defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-0 before thrashing last year's runners-up Malaysia 8-1. Already assured of a semifinals berth, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in their last league match in the six-team competition.



The top four teams from the league stages will qualify for the semifinals scheduled on Monday, while the final will be played on Tuesday.

India continued their fine form and struck twice early in the first quarter to take a 2-0 lead. Araijeet Singh Hundal, who scored a brace against Malaysia, grabbed the first goal in the eighth minute after being fed by Sukhjeet Singh.



A minute later, Raj Kumar Pal, who struck a hat-trick against Malaysia, earned a penalty corner for India and captain Harmanpreet converted the chance with a powerful drag-flick.

After an impressive first quarter, the Indians went into a shell in the next 15 minutes as Korea dominated the proceedings. The Indian defence stood tall until Korea pulled a goal just at the stroke of half-time through Jihun Yang whose effort went into the net after getting a deflection from Manpreet Singh's stick from a penalty corner opportunity.



The Koreans secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 35th minute but India defended bravely. India secured their second penalty corner two minutes later but wasted the chance. The holders managed to restore their two-goal lead in the 43rd minute when Harmanpreet scored with a powerful low flick to the left of Korean goalkeeper Jaehan Kim.



Thereafter, the Indians controlled the proceedings and did not let Korea create any scoring opportunity. India's reserve goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was impressive under the bar and was named the Player of the Match.



“Korea is no easy team to beat but our mantra today was to defend well. In terms of pressure, there is none as the coach has given us freedom to play our game. We have trained with PR Sreejesh over the years and though his are big shoes to fill, we try to do our best,” Karkera said.