back to top
Search
    Latest NewsHockey asian champions Trophy: Harman’s brace hands India 3-1 win over Korea
    Latest NewsSports

    Hockey asian champions Trophy: Harman’s brace hands India 3-1 win over Korea

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Hulunbuir (China): Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as defending champions beat South Korea 3-1 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Asian Champions Trophy here today.

    The Paris bronze medallists had defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-0 before thrashing last year's runners-up Malaysia 8-1. Already assured of a semifinals berth, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in their last league match in the six-team competition.

    The top four teams from the league stages will qualify for the semifinals scheduled on Monday, while the final will be played on Tuesday.

    India continued their fine form and struck twice early in the first quarter to take a 2-0 lead. Araijeet Singh Hundal, who scored a brace against Malaysia, grabbed the first goal in the eighth minute after being fed by Sukhjeet Singh.

    A minute later, Raj Kumar Pal, who struck a hat-trick against Malaysia, earned a penalty corner for India and captain Harmanpreet converted the chance with a powerful drag-flick.

    After an impressive first quarter, the Indians went into a shell in the next 15 minutes as Korea dominated the proceedings. The Indian stood tall until Korea pulled a goal just at the stroke of half-time through Jihun Yang whose effort went into the net after getting a deflection from Manpreet Singh's stick from a penalty corner opportunity.

    The Koreans secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 35th minute but India defended bravely. India secured their second penalty corner two minutes later but wasted the chance. The holders managed to restore their two-goal lead in the 43rd minute when Harmanpreet scored with a powerful low flick to the left of Korean goalkeeper Jaehan Kim.

    Thereafter, the Indians controlled the proceedings and did not let Korea create any scoring opportunity. India's reserve goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was impressive under the bar and was named the Player of the Match.

    “Korea is no easy team to beat but our mantra today was to defend well. In terms of pressure, there is none as the coach has given us freedom to play our game. We have trained with PR Sreejesh over the years and though his are big shoes to fill, we try to do our best,” Karkera said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PM hosts Paralympians, lauds their feats
    Next article
    Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, surpasses 1 billion followers across all social media platform
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments; why he never recommends them

    Northlines Northlines -
    Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars...

    Leave grieving family alone: Vijay Varma to paps hounding Malaika after stepfather’s death

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Sep 13: Actor Vijay Varma on Friday urged...

    Diljit Dosanjh lends his vocal for ‘Jigra’ song featuring ‘Kudi’ Alia Bhatt

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Sep 13: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh...

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, surpasses 1 billion followers across all social media platform

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments;...

    Leave grieving family alone: Vijay Varma to paps hounding Malaika after...

    Diljit Dosanjh lends his vocal for ‘Jigra’ song featuring ‘Kudi’ Alia...