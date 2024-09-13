back to top
    Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, surpasses 1 billion followers across all social media platform

    By: Northlines

    New Delhi, Sep 13: Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, has made history, becoming the first person to surpass 1 billion followers across all social media platforms.

    Ronaldo, who plays professional football for Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia, has 639 million followers on Instagram, about 170.5 million followers on Facebook and 113 million on X. Ronaldo's YouTube channel has reached 50 million subscribers within a week.

    The football star shared the milestone on X after breaching the historic 1 billion mark across the all social media platforms.

    “We've made history – 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.

    “From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the , I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

    “Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we'll keep pushing, winning, and making history together,” Ronaldo wrote on X.

    The Portugal football star is far ahead of Argentina football captain and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar.

    The others in 100 million club are actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande.

