Diljit Dosanjh lends his vocal for ‘Jigra’ song featuring ‘Kudi’ Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Sep 13: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will be lending his vocal prowess for a song in the upcoming film ‘Jigra', which seems to be christened ‘Kudi' featuring actress Alia Bhatt.



Alia on Friday shared a photograph featuring Diljit and her. In the picture, they are seen sitting on a chair with their backs towards the camera. The chair Diljit is seated on has ‘Sings about Kudi' and Alia's chair has ‘The said Kudi' written on it.



For the caption, ‘chairs say it all @diljitdosanjh'.

Talking about ‘Jigra', the teaser of the film was unveiled on September 8, which gave a deep dive into the life of siblings who have been through a troubled childhood. The brother-sister duo is played by Vedang Raina and Alia.



Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra' is touted to be a drama based on a sister's love for her brother and how she would go to any lengths to protect him.



Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Jigra' is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 11.