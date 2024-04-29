back to top
Search
Latest NewsPilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse
Latest NewsLead News

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

By: Northlines

Date:

Jalandhar: With Jalandhar district witnessing a fierce contest between stalwarts ahead of the , religion continues to dominate the electoral discourse with leaders making a beeline for deras, temples and shrines.

After the venerated Ravidassiya shrine of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, the Dalit power centre that remains the most sought-after religious place for politicians ahead of the elections, Devi Talab Mandir is the second most visited religious site in Jalandhar followed by a host of temples and deras. Darbar Sahib has also been visited at least once by all candidates after getting the party ticket.

While traditionally deras were more frequently visited by candidates, the potent urban Hindu vote bank in Jalandhar and the fad for temples after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this January has made politicians visit temples. Amidst the clamour for satiating myriad religious and caste power bases, people's issues have taken a relatively back seat in the constituency.

On January 22, 2024, the day of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lakhs of people congregated at Shri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, one of the 52 revered Shaktipeeths, to mark the occasion. The unprecedented number at the temple denoted the impact of the occasion among Jalandhar residents. At least two Jalandhar candidates have also visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Congress candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at the Ram Mandir and Gurdwara Brahmkund Sahib in Ayodhya weeks ago. Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, then still with the AAP, also visited the Ram Temple in February.

Meanwhile, key leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal also made it a point to pay respects at Devi Talab Mandir during their visits to the city. PM Narendra Modi had also famously taken a jibe at the AAP government during his visit to Jalandhar ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, for his inability to visit the temple due to security reasons.

Amidst the ongoing campaign in Jalandhar, BJP candidate Sushil Rinku visited the Chintpurni temple with his wife today. On Saturday, accompanied by AAP Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu, CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur with daughter Niyamat and CM's sister Manpreet Kaur paid obeisance at Balaji Temple in Jalandhar. The CM and his wife also called on Baba Kashmira Singh, philanthropist and dera leader, Jalandhar.

SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee also went on a whirlwind tour of religious sites recently, visiting seven shrines in Jalandhar and Amritsar in a single day.

Other religious sites frequented ahead of elections include Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram, Bhartiya Valmiki Dharma Samaj, Dera Baba Preetam Das, Kabir Temple, Geeta Mandir, Talhan Sahib and Model Town Gurdwara, among a host of other religious places.

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress reached out to Muslim and Christian communities holding visits to a mosque on Eid-ul-Fitr and the Bishop's house as well as Open Door Church at Khojewal. The United Pastors Association also extended support to him on Friday. The AAP road show on Friday also witnessed support from members of the Muslim community.

The Congress poll campaign in Jalandhar even witnessed party leaders invoking the Mahabharata to trade barbs at each other, with candidate Channi and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary referring to each other as ‘Duryodhan' and ‘Shakuni'.

While the BSP is a party which upholds the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, the BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar has also visited the Darbar Sahib and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar and Dera Sackhand Ballan, including a host of other deras in Jalandhar.

Muslim leader Naeem quits AAP, joins Cong

Jalandhar: Advocate Naeem Khan, head of a Muslim organisation, left AAP and joined the Congress along with hundreds of his supporters. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi welcomed him into the party fold. After joining the party, Channi made him his OSD. “Channi said he will strongly raise the voice of the Muslim community in the Lok Sabha and will solve the problems faced by the community on a priority basis,” Khan shared.

Most sought-after religious places

After the venerated Ravidassiya shrine of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, the Dalit power centre that remains the most sought-after religious place for politicians ahead of the elections, Devi Talab Mandir is the second most visited religious site in Jalandhar followed by a host  of temples and deras. Darbar Sahib has also been visited at least once by all candidates after getting the party ticket.

Previous article
Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari to voters
Next article
India defeat England to inch closer to Thomas Cup quarterfinals qualification
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari to voters

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: Urging people to use their voting right to...

Russian ex-spy mastered art of ‘sexpionage’ only to realise she ‘sex trafficked self’ by being ‘brainwashed’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: Aliia Roza, an Russian ex-spy...

Karnataka BJP MP and former Union minister Sreenivasa Prasad dies at 76

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru, Apr 29: BJP MP from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and...

Missing ‘Taarak Mehta’ actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 29: Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India defeat England to inch closer to Thomas Cup quarterfinals qualification

Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari...

Russian ex-spy mastered art of ‘sexpionage’ only to realise she ‘sex...