back to top
Search
EntertainmentPhotographer calls out hypocrisy in South film industry personalities like Vijay Deverakonda...
Entertainment

Photographer calls out hypocrisy in South film industry personalities like Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu

By: Northlines

Date:

Famous Photographer Calls Out Hypocrisy in South Film Industry

In a surprising revelation, a renowned photographer has claimed that some top stars from the South film circuits are not as humble and down-to-earth as their social media representation. Speaking exclusively to this publication, the photographer explained how certain mannerisms and behaviours of stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu contradict their carefully cultivated public image.

While South stars are often praised for their grounded attitude compared to their counterparts, the photographer shed light on some instances that suggest otherwise. Recalling Vijay Deverakonda's promotional activities for his pan- movie Liger last year, he mentioned how the actor deliberately wore slippers to interviews to signal his humility. However, the photographer implied this could have been just for show.

In another example, the photographer told us about a recent viral video where a big South star, likely referring to Jr NTR, lost his temper at the photographer's team. Though such human reactions are understandable, the star is mostly seen as very low-key, making this a contrast.

The most surprising allegation was reserved for Mahesh Babu, who the photographer said dismissed Bollywood and made arrogant remarks about its stars not being able to afford him during an event last year. This attitude was perplexing given the constant South vs Bollywood comparisons, according to the source.

While praising South stars' connect with fans, the photographer felt some indulge in exaggerating their unassuming public personas. He opined Bollywood stars are candid about their nature without pretending to be something they aren't. In the end, the real measure of an artist should be their work and not manufactured images, was the insightful perspective shared.

Previous article
Best Deals On OnePlus Devices During Their One Community Sale
Next article
India and Pakistan renew memorable T20 World Cup rivalry in New York
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya off to stronger start than Kaif’s Merry Christmas

Northlines Northlines -
"Sharvari Wagh's latest supernatural thriller Munjya sees a promising...

Popular Kannada celebrity couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda announce divorce after 4 years of marriage

Northlines Northlines -
Popular Kannada celebrity couple calls it quits after 4...

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal leave hospital with newborn daughter

Northlines Northlines -
New parents spotted with their bundle of joy The much-awaited...

Imran Khan opens up about dating co-star Lekha Washington and adjusting to living together

Northlines Northlines -
Actor opens up about his new relationship and living...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University: Faculty Recruitment Opportunities for Academic Year...

India and Pakistan renew memorable T20 World Cup rivalry in New...

Best Deals On OnePlus Devices During Their One Community Sale