Photographer calls out hypocrisy in South film industry personalities like Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu

Famous Photographer Calls Out Hypocrisy in South Film Industry

In a surprising revelation, a renowned photographer has claimed that some top stars from the South film circuits are not as humble and down-to-earth as their social media representation. Speaking exclusively to this publication, the photographer explained how certain mannerisms and behaviours of stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu contradict their carefully cultivated public image.

While South stars are often praised for their grounded attitude compared to their Bollywood counterparts, the photographer shed light on some instances that suggest otherwise. Recalling Vijay Deverakonda's promotional activities for his pan-India movie Liger last year, he mentioned how the actor deliberately wore slippers to interviews to signal his humility. However, the photographer implied this could have been just for show.

In another example, the photographer told us about a recent viral video where a big South star, likely referring to Jr NTR, lost his temper at the photographer's team. Though such human reactions are understandable, the star is mostly seen as very low-key, making this a contrast.

The most surprising allegation was reserved for Mahesh Babu, who the photographer said dismissed Bollywood and made arrogant remarks about its stars not being able to afford him during an event last year. This attitude was perplexing given the constant South vs Bollywood comparisons, according to the source.

While praising South stars' connect with fans, the photographer felt some indulge in exaggerating their unassuming public personas. He opined Bollywood stars are candid about their nature without pretending to be something they aren't. In the end, the real measure of an artist should be their work and not manufactured images, was the insightful perspective shared.