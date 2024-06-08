back to top
India and Pakistan renew memorable T20 World Cup rivalry in New York
SportsT20 World Cup

India and Pakistan renew memorable T20 World Cup rivalry in New York

By: Northlines

Date:

India and Pakistan set to renew memorable T20 Cup rivalry

Two of 's biggest rivals, India and Pakistan, are slated to lock horns once again at the 2024 in New York on Sunday. This highly anticipated matchup promises to showcase the intense competition and passion fans have come to expect from these two cricketing giants.

While India holds a slender historical advantage in their T20 World Cup meetings, Pakistan will be looking to draw level in what is sure to be an electrifying encounter. A look at the past results illustrates how closely contested these matches have been over the years.

Of their seven previous T20 World Cup clashes, India has prevailed on five occasions while Pakistan has one win to their name. Their very first meeting at the inaugural 2007 edition ended in dramatic fashion, with India emerging victorious via a bowl-out tiebreaker after regulation play ended in a draw.

Some noteworthy individual stats also shed light on players who have thrived under the immense pressure of Indo-Pak clashes on the biggest stage. India's Virat Kohli leads the way with over 480 runs accrued in 10 matches, including a match-winning 82 not out in their last meeting in 2022. Meanwhile from the Pakistan side, Mohammad Rizwan has been their most consistent run-scorer with nearly 200 runs tallied across 4 games.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India tops the wicket-taking charts against their arch-rivals with 11 victims to his name. For Pakistan, Umar Gul closely follows with an equally impressive 11 dismissals of his own against the Men in Blue.

With so much rich history between these powerhouse cricket nations, their upcoming Group A showdown is certain to captivate the worldwide audience tuning in for what is arguably the most anticipated rivalry in all of worldwide cricket.

Photographer calls out hypocrisy in South film industry personalities like Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University: Faculty Recruitment Opportunities for Academic Year 2024 Announced. Check Vacancy Details and Apply Online
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

