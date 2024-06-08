back to top
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University: Faculty Recruitment Opportunities for Academic Year 2024 Announced. Check Vacancy Details and Apply Online

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Professor Recruitment 2024: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) seeks nominations of well qualified and experienced Persons for the position of Professor “BHARTI ARIAAN CHAIR, SMVD UNIVERSITY”, for research and development (R&D) work in the field of Wireless Communication

The Person should be working/retired from any prestigious Institute/University/Industry at a level of Professor/ equivalent with a proven track record of Scholarship/ Research. The last date for receipt of the nomination form complete in all respects is 13th June 2024.

Vacancy Details:
Name of Post: Professor
– Qualification: Ph.D. degree in the relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in the relevant branch
– Experience: Minimum of 10 years of experience at the level of Professor or equivalent.

Salary: Rs. 3,00,000/- (Fixed) per month with suitable accommodation. Contingency grant of Rs. 1,20,000 per annum.

Nomination Forms are available on the University website: www.smvdu.ac.in. Nominations can be forwarded electronically (e-mail: recruitment@smvdu.ac.in ) and/or by registered post in an envelope clearly marked, “Nomination for the position of Professor “BHARTI ARIAAN CHAIR, SMVD UNIVERSITY” to Registrar-SMVDU, P.O. Kakryal, Katra-182320, J&K, so as to reach the University latest by 13th June 2024.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
DOWNLOAD Nomination Form
Official Website: https://smvdu.ac.in

Advertisement No. SMVDU/Adm./Estt.-FA/24/1014

