back to top
Search
TechnologyBest Deals On OnePlus Devices During Their One Community Sale
Technology

Best Deals On OnePlus Devices During Their One Community Sale

By: Northlines

Date:

Don't Miss Out On These Amazing Deals On Your Favorite OnePlus Devices

OnePlus is known for offering top-notch flagship smartphones and electronics at competitive prices. However, finding deals and discounts on their products can be difficult as they retain prices for a long time after launch. That's why their ongoing ‘One Community Sale' is such a great opportunity for users. The sale, which ends on June 11th, provides significant savings on many popular OnePlus devices through their website and Amazon.

Some of the best deals include the powerful OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone now available for just Rs. 59,999 after combining bank and instant discounts. The powerful OnePlus Open foldable is up for grabs at an effective price of Rs. 134,999 along with a bonus Watch 2 gift. The versatile OnePlus Pad tablet has received a Rs. 10,000 price cut down to Rs. 27,999.

shoppers can get the new Nord CE 4 for Rs. 22,999 along with an extra student discount. Lastly, the reliable Buds 3 wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,499 including bank cashback. So whether you need an everyday device or a high-end flagship, OnePlus currently has some outstanding offers that may be hard to resist. Don't miss out on saving big during their limited period One Community sale. Running until June 11th, it's the best opportunity to get your hands on top OnePlus products at their lowest prices yet.

Previous article
Health agencies partner with Pride events to promote mpox awareness and vaccination
Next article
Photographer calls out hypocrisy in South film industry personalities like Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Apple’s Focus on Trust and Privacy Could Win the AI Wars

Northlines Northlines -
How Apple's AI Strategy Will Set Them Apart As the...

Microsoft updates Recall feature on upcoming Copilot+ PCs following privacy concerns

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent blog post by Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft's...

Circuit Breakers: Safeguarding Sustainable Energy Systems

Northlines Northlines -
Are solar, wind,  and other renewable energy sources the...

US Antitrust Watchdogs to Potentially Investigate Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia over AI Market Dominance

Northlines Northlines -
The U.S. antitrust authorities have laid the groundwork for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University: Faculty Recruitment Opportunities for Academic Year...

India and Pakistan renew memorable T20 World Cup rivalry in New...

Photographer calls out hypocrisy in South film industry personalities like Vijay...