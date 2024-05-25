back to top
PHDCCI Jammu thanks LG, CS, other officers for SGST reimbursement
PHDCCI Jammu thanks LG, CS, other officers for SGST reimbursement

Tawi, May 24: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Jammu Chapter, has extended its heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary of Finance Department Santosh D. Vaidya, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh, Director General of Accounts and Treasuries Mahesh Dass and Commissioner GST J&K PK Bhat for their “pivotal roles” in facilitating the release of the long-pending SGST reimbursement of Rs 52 crores.Rahul Sahai, Chair of the PHDCCI Jammu Chapter in a statement issued here lauded the timely intervention and unwavering support from the esteemed officials, especially highlighting Arun Manhas, Director Industry Jammu, for his efforts in conducting monthly investors' meetings and addressing the financial needs of the community. “The reimbursement, pending since the second quarter of last year, will significantly ease the financial strain on numerous businesses across Jammu and ,” he said.

“We are immensely thankful to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary of Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, and Director General of Accounts and Treasuries Mahesh Dass for their concerted efforts in releasing the SGST reimbursement. This timely disbursement will provide a much-needed boost to the business community, especially in these challenging times, and we request that it be released on a regular basis now,” Sahai said.He added, “The release of Rs 52 crores is a testament to the government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly in Jammu and Kashmir. This reimbursement will not only enhance the liquidity of businesses but also contribute to the overall economic development of the region.”

The PHDCCI Jammu Chapter said it looks forward to continued cooperation and support from the government to address other pressing issues faced by the business community. “The chamber remains dedicated to working alongside the government to create a conducive environment for trade and industry in Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

 

