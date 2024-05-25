back to top
Jammu15-day summer vacation in Jammu courts from June 10
15-day summer vacation in Jammu courts from June 10

Tawi, May 24: The High Court of J&K and on Friday ordered 15 days summer vacation in district courts in Jammu province excluding the courts in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban's Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral besides Bani in District Kathua from June 10.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the District Courts falling in summer zone of Jammu province in UT of Jammu and , excluding the courts located in District Kishtwar, District Doda and also the courts at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua, shall observe 15 days summer vacations w.e.f. 10-06-2024 to 24-06-2024 (both days inclusive),” Registrar General Shahzad Azeem said in an order.

“The Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of concerned Districts shall make suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal arising during the period of such vacation in the areas within their respective jurisdictions,” the order added.

 

