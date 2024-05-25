Have already won 310 seats till the 5th Phase of Lok Sabha: Amit Shah

Arrah (Bihar), May 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already secured 310 seats by the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections and criticized the opposition stating that they have been decimated.

“Modi ji has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha election. Lalu and Rahul have been completely wiped out. The arrogant alliance in Bihar will not even be able to open its account this time,” Shah proclaimed during a public rally in Bihar's Arrah on Friday.

Shah criticized the Congress and its allies for trying to intimidate the citizens with threats involving Pakistan and said that the BJP is not afraid of anything. Talking about PoJK Shah said that we will get it back at any cost.

“These Congress leaders, Lalu ji, this arrogant alliance tries to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb and to not talk about PoJK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir). I have come to tell Lalu Yadav and his company that we, the BJP, are not afraid of Pakistan's atom bomb,” Shah said.

“PoJK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) is ours, and we will take it. This is the BJP's resolve,” Shah added.

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ending terrorism in the region.

“For years, this Congress party nurtured Article 370 like a child. On August 5, 2019, PM Modi abolished Article 370 and erased the mark of terrorism from this country forever,” Shah said.