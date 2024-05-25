back to top
Search
IndiaHave already won 310 seats till the 5th Phase of Lok Sabha:...
IndiaToday's Stories

Have already won 310 seats till the 5th Phase of Lok Sabha: Amit Shah

By: Northlines

Date:

Arrah (Bihar), May 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already secured 310 seats by the fifth phase of the and criticized the opposition stating that they have been decimated.

“Modi ji has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha election. Lalu and Rahul have been completely wiped out. The arrogant alliance in Bihar will not even be able to open its account this time,” Shah proclaimed during a public rally in Bihar's Arrah on Friday.

Shah criticized the Congress and its allies for trying to intimidate the citizens with threats involving Pakistan and said that the BJP is not afraid of anything. Talking about PoJK Shah said that we will get it back at any cost.

“These Congress leaders, Lalu ji, this arrogant alliance tries to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb and to not talk about PoJK (Pakistan Occupied  and ). I have come to tell Lalu Yadav and his company that we, the BJP, are not afraid of Pakistan's atom bomb,” Shah said.

“PoJK (Pakistan Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir) is ours, and we will take it. This is the BJP's resolve,” Shah added.

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ending terrorism in the region.

“For years, this Congress party nurtured Article 370 like a child. On August 5, 2019, PM Modi abolished Article 370 and erased the mark of terrorism from this country forever,” Shah said.

Previous article
India would have progressed faster if borders had been more secure, defined: Ajit Doval
Next article
15-day summer vacation in Jammu courts from June 10
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India would have progressed faster if borders had been more secure, defined: Ajit Doval

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 24: India would have progressed at...

Opposition’s balloon has bursted, no one wants to vote for them: Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Opposition’s balloon has bursted, no one wants to vote...

Could have provided BJP better guidance on Art 370 abrogation: Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 24: On the contentious issue of Article...

Pvt hospitals threaten to halt services under Ayushman Bharat due to unpaid funds

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 24: The empanelled private hospitals of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

JKBOSE Class 12th Results likely to be declared in first week...

EPFO’s ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ reaches out to J&K, Ladakh stakeholders

PHDCCI Jammu thanks LG, CS, other officers for SGST reimbursement