EPFO's 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0' reaches out to J&K, Ladakh stakeholders
EPFO's 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0' reaches out to J&K, Ladakh stakeholders

Srinagar, May 24: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) & and will be holding ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0,' an awareness and outreach programme simultaneously at Army Public School, Akhnoor, Jammu, and New Millennium Children School Dambuchan, , on May 27.

Employers and employees from these regions will be sensitized about social security provisions, filing grievances, fraud prevention, digital services (UMANG, Digi Locker, etc.), and employee rights concerning employers. The program aims to ensure broad-based participation, awareness, grievance redressal, and an information exchange network closer to EPFO stakeholders.

P.F. Commissioner  Rizwan Uddin informed that subscribers, pensioners, establishments, employees' representatives, and industrial chambers are advised to actively participate. The program in Jammu will be addressed by District Nodal Officer Shri Devendra Singh, AO, while Shri Sandeep Kumar, SS, will preside over the Leh event.

Additionally, any other relevant issue related to EPFO, desired by officers or stakeholders, will be discussed. Services and benefits of the “Social Security” – Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, and the enhanced quantum (up to Rupees Seven Lakhs) of the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Schemes, 1976, are being rendered to employees of the Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh with effect from November 2019 onwards. EPFO Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are open to valuable suggestions at the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat' programme.

