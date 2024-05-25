back to top
Search
JammuJKBOSE Class 12th Results likely to be declared in first week of...
JammuJammu Kashmir

JKBOSE Class 12th Results likely to be declared in first week of June

By: Northlines

Date:

northlines correspondent

Tawi, May 24: The Jammu and Board of School (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 12th annual regular examination results in the first week of June.

A top official told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the Annual regular Jkbose examination results of class 12th will be declared by the end of the first week of June.

The official added that the results are almost ready and final formalities are being completed. However “We look for declaring the results in the last few days of the first week of June,” the official said.

It's pertinent to mention that The Class 12th annual regular exams were conducted in March 2024. Students are eagerly awaiting their results, which will determine their future academic and career paths.(KNS)

Previous article
EPFO’s ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ reaches out to J&K, Ladakh stakeholders
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

EPFO’s ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ reaches out to J&K, Ladakh stakeholders

Northlines Northlines -
northlines correspondent   Srinagar, May 24: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization...

PHDCCI Jammu thanks LG, CS, other officers for SGST reimbursement

Northlines Northlines -
northlines correspondent   Jammu Tawi, May 24: The PHD Chamber of...

15-day summer vacation in Jammu courts from June 10

Northlines Northlines -
northlines correspondent   Jammu Tawi, May 24: The High Court of...

Could have provided BJP better guidance on Art 370 abrogation: Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 24: On the contentious issue of Article...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

EPFO’s ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ reaches out to J&K, Ladakh stakeholders

PHDCCI Jammu thanks LG, CS, other officers for SGST reimbursement

15-day summer vacation in Jammu courts from June 10