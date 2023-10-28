Pesky power cuts take serious toll on Kashmir’s Industrial Production

Srinagar, Oct 27: As the pesky power cuts continued across the Valley, the industrialists here have stated that the production has reduced in the past over one month while the government said the electricity is being supplied as per the demand and additional power will be procured when the demand increases.



Tenga further said that the production at all the industry units has reduced due to the pesky power cuts, adding that everybody is facing losses, be it industries or tourism sector. “The tourists visiting from different parts of the country too have been facing hardships due to frequent power cuts,” he said.



“Although there are no details of exact loss, the power scenario is adding to the losses every day,” he said.



The Principal Secretary said that the power demand at present in Kashmir is 1200 MWs while in Jammu it is 1100 MWs, which fluctuates, but the supply is being ensured as per the demand.

Compared to last year, adequate electricity is being supplied to the people at this time as the power cuts have reduced, he said, adding that as and when the power demand increases, more electricity will be procured to ensure adequate electricity to the consumers.

“In a meeting held today, the officials were asked to strictly adhere to the power curtailment,” he said when asked about the complaints of erratic power supply to the people.