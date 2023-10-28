India adopts zero-tolerance against terrorism: Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Oct 27: India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has embraced a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, stated Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Addressing the passing out parade of the 75 RR batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah stressed the importance of the need of moving ahead from zero tolerance policy against terrorism towards zero tolerance strategy and zero tolerance action.

He also mentioned the government's efforts to reform outdated British-era laws, including the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC), the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Evidence Act. These changes are aimed at protecting the rights of the people, and authorities should ensure the enforcement of these laws to provide adequate protection to citizens.

The Center has introduced these three bills in Parliament, he said, adding that the parliamentary committee of the Home Ministry is studying them, and very soon these laws will be passed.

“The new criminal justice system will begin on the basis of these laws,” Shah said.

Furthermore, he urged IPS officers to work diligently for the welfare and safety of the underprivileged and highlighted the challenges posed by various forms of organized crime. He emphasized the role of technology in controlling cybercrimes and tackling criminal activities, particularly those related to hawala and counterfeiting.

Shah acknowledged that IPS officers will face numerous challenges in the future, and he encouraged them to master various aspects such as cybercrime, cryptocurrency, hawala transactions, counterfeit currency, narcotics, inter-state criminal networks, charge sheet filing, and forensic science.

He emphasized the importance of aligning criminal justice practices with evolving legal systems and winning the trust of the public in providing safety and security.

During the event, Shah presented trophies to the outstanding trainee officers.

The training of 175 officer trainees, which included 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees, was commended. The training program encompassed a 102-week curriculum, including a 15-week foundation course at LBS National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, a 49-week Phase-I Basic Course at SVPNPA in Hyderabad, and 29 weeks of district practical training at their respective cadres and states, followed by a 9-week Phase-II Basic Course at SVPNPA.

Amit Garg, the Director of SVPNPA, praised the officer trainees for their successful completion of training and emphasized the importance of attitudinal training, ethics, and human rights in the modern world.

He highlighted the academy's efforts to modernize teaching and training methodologies to prepare officers for contemporary challenges, including white-collar offenses and cybercrime.

The event also highlighted the diverse composition of the trainees, with 34 lady officers, including 32 IPS officer trainees and two foreign officer trainees.

Among the foreign officer trainees, six were from Bhutan, five from the Maldives, five from Nepal, and four from the Mauritius Police.