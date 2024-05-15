Capri Loans honours Cricket’s Unsung Heroes with ‘Masters of Maidaan’ Initiative

Jammu Tawi: Capri Loans, a leading non-banking financial company,in collaboration with the Gujarat Titan's has honoured the often-overlooked heroes of cricket – the stadium groundsmen, for their unwavering commitment and dedicated efforts for the success of every match. Groundsmen play a crucial role in preparing the venue for a cricket match, performing tasks such as pitch preparation, outfield maintenance, and ensure players safety. Their meticulous work safeguards the optimal playing environment for cricketers, from ensuring the pitch is fair to managing drainage systems to cope with adverse weather conditions. Under its “Masters of Maidaan” initiative, reflecting the brand ethos of “Farz Nibhaatey Hain,” Capri Loans reaffirmed its commitment to acknowledge and celebrate the diligent groundskeepers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat, “Kyunki Woh Farz NibhaateyHain”.In a ceremony, held atNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Mr. Jayesh Patel, Pitch Curator who looks after the curation of pitches for match days & training and Mr. Viha Rabari, Senior Groundman who isin charge for the maintenance of outfield, pitch, practice grounds,werehonoured. They received awards from Umesh Yadav, and Joshua Little.Mr. Rajesh Sharma – Managing Director at Capri Loans emphasized, “Groundsmen are the unsung heroes of cricket, tirelessly toiling behind the scenes to ensure every match is conducted seamlessly. Their dedication and hard work lay the foundation for the game's success, yet their contributions often go unnoticed. Capri Loans takes pride in honouringthose who embody the ethos of ‘Farz Nibhaatey Hain' – fulfilling responsibilities with unwavering commitment. These groundsmen exemplify this spirit, shaping the dreams of aspiring cricketers and foster talent on the field. It's time we recognise their invaluable role and express our heartfelt gratitude for their efforts.”Commenting on the initiative,COO of Gujarat Titans, Colonel Arvinder Singh said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Capri Loans for the third consecutive year. Their ‘Masters of Maidaan' initiative is commendable, shining a well-deserved spotlight on the unsung heroes of cricket. We are proud to be a part of this initiative that recognizes and celebrates the tireless efforts of these individuals who are instrumental to the sport.”