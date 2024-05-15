back to top
Search
IndiaFAIFA releases report ‘Transformation in India’s agriculture’
India

FAIFA releases report ‘Transformation in India’s agriculture’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 15: The Federation of All Farmer Associations (FAIFA), a non-profit organization representing the cause of millions of farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across the States of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka etc. convened a seminar today at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi – Ensuring Farmer Livelihoods: Enhancing Farmer Incomes Through Sustainable Farming Practices.

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) released a report ‘Transformation in India's ' during a seminar on Wednesday. The report highlighted key achievements in the agriculture sector in the last decade. It also put forward strategies to enhance farmer incomes in a sustainable manner.

GVL Narasimha Rao, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha was chief guest during the occasion. The key speakers in the seminar were; Prof MV Ashok, senior adviser BAIF Research and Development Foundation Pune and former chief general manager, NABARD and Dr. JP Tandon former director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Addressing seminar GVL Narasimha Rao said, “With my extensive experience in the agriculture sector including the dairy sector, I understand the challenges confronting farmers. So I can say with some conviction that farmers must unite and collaborate to address these challenges collectively. Through initiatives such as Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) or cooperatives, they can harness the strength of the collective organization to better their circumstances and secure a brighter future for themselves.”

Previous article
Capri Loans honours Cricket’s Unsung Heroes with ‘Masters of Maidaan’ Initiative
Next article
The Plight Of Indian Voters
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet Sebi’s 10 pc public holding norm, scrip jumps 4 pc

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said...

Gold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, May 15: Gold price jumped Rs 450...

Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Bengaluru: Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications...

Increasing FTAs key strategy for enhancing financial services exports: DFS Secy

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet...

gold

Gold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900

Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’