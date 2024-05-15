FAIFA releases report ‘Transformation in India’s agriculture’

New Delhi, May 15: The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), a non-profit organization representing the cause of millions of farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across the States of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka etc. convened a seminar today at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi – Ensuring Farmer Livelihoods: Enhancing Farmer Incomes Through Sustainable Farming Practices.

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) released a report ‘Transformation in India's agriculture' during a seminar on Wednesday. The report highlighted key achievements in the agriculture sector in the last decade. It also put forward strategies to enhance farmer incomes in a sustainable manner.

GVL Narasimha Rao, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha was chief guest during the occasion. The key speakers in the seminar were; Prof MV Ashok, senior adviser BAIF Research and Development Foundation Pune and former chief general manager, NABARD and Dr. JP Tandon former director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Addressing seminar GVL Narasimha Rao said, “With my extensive experience in the agriculture sector including the dairy sector, I understand the challenges confronting farmers. So I can say with some conviction that farmers must unite and collaborate to address these challenges collectively. Through initiatives such as Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) or cooperatives, they can harness the strength of the collective organization to better their circumstances and secure a brighter future for themselves.”