Jammu Kashmir
Party Will Decide On Whether He Has To Contest Lok Sabha Election In J&K : Omar Abdullah

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 30: Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the party high command would decide on whether and where he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
“Whether I contest the polls or not, or from where I contest, this is not my personal choice. It will be a decision of the National Conference. Whether the party wants to give me the ticket or not, and from which seat, I leave it up to the party and I cannot say anything on that,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

He was responding to reports that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha seat from north 's Baramulla.
There have been reports that NC's district committee Baramulla has sent a list of three names for shortlisting of candidates for the Lok Sabha seat to the party high command. Omar's name figures on top of the panel and the others in the list are former NC ministers.
The NC Vice President , however, termed it a rumour mongering, which he said happens during the election time.
When asked as to when the party would announce the names of its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Omar said they will announce at an appropriate time.
“Why are you (reporters) so desperate to know who our candidates would be? Which party has announced candidates for the three seats in Kashmir except for Sajad Lone. No other party has announced names of candidates for three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir. You are only after the NC as if everyone is waiting for us … . We will announce the names when we are in the mood to,” the former JK Chief Minister said.
He added that the names of the party candidates could be announced after election notification or even on the last day of filing of the nominations.
Omar said NC President Farooq Abdullah would participate in the alliance's “Loktantra Bachao Rally” at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

J-K DoE De-Recognises Budgam School For Its Management’s ‘Anarchist, Rebellious Attitude’
Police Review Security Plan For Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency In J&K
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

