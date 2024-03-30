Search
J-K DoE De-Recognises Budgam School For Its Management’s ‘Anarchist, Rebellious Attitude’

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Mar 30: Authorities in have de-recognised a private school in Budgam district for “anarchist and rebellious attitude” of the management of the institute.
In an order, Directorate of School (DoE) has withdrawn the recognition order issued in favour of Foundation Mammat Budgam, which was issued on November 23, 2021.
The order said Chief Education Officer (CEO), Budgam, had constituted an inquiry committee to look into various complaints against the school.

However, when the committee approached the school management to ascertain the factual position, the school management kept the enquiry officers, alongwith CEO Budgam, waiting from 10 am to 5:30 pm on February 24, it said.
The CEO Budgam has also intimated that the concerned school management provided documents/material not upto the mark and without seal and signature due to which the committee could not ascertain the factual position owing to the non-cooperation of the school management.
The order said the school has not shown any inclination towards considering or implementing suggestions and has never taken the departmental representative on board for the official of the school till date which is mandatory as per standing norms.
The CEO Budgam and other officers of the department have recommended strict action against the Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam, it said.
It has been frequently observed that the management of the school does not implement the instructions issued by competent authorities from time to time “thus reflecting an anarchist and rebellious attitude of the school management”, the order said.
“The delinquent attitude exhibited by the Management of Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam is highly objectionable and has been taken seriously by the undersigned,” the order by the DoE Kashmir, said.
It said the “persistent delinquency” by the school authorities necessitates immediate action to be initiated against the said institution. (Agencies)

Farooq Abdullah To Participate In INDIA Bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ In Delhi
Party Will Decide On Whether He Has To Contest Lok Sabha Election In J&K : Omar Abdullah
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

