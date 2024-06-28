back to top
Parliament Should Give Message That Govt, Oppn Together In Raising Students' Issue:...
Latest News

Parliament Should Give Message That Govt, Oppn Together In Raising Students’ Issue: Rahul On NEET

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 28: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a “respectful” and good discussion in Parliament on the issue of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exam as it concerns the country's youth and their future.

Addressing reporters in Parliament complex, Gandhi said the NEET issue should be discussed before the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is taken up.
The NEET issue is the most important issue of the day, and the opposition parties have agreed that it should be taken up for discussion before anything else, the Congress leader told reporters.
“The youth are worried and they do not know what is going to happen. A message and assurance should go to the youth from Parliament that 's government and the opposition are together in raising the concerns of students,” he said.
Gandhi said the INDIA bloc thinks this is the most important matter.
“I request the prime minister that since this is an issue concerning the youth, there should be a good and respectful discussion on the issue concerning the youth,” he said, urging them to join the discussion.
He said the opposition members will hold the discussion respectfully.
The former Congress chief said during their meeting on Thursday, all opposition floor leaders unanimously felt that there should be a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament.
“I want to tell the students of the country that this is their issue and we all in the INDIA bloc feel that your issue is the most important as you are India's future” Gandhi said.
The Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.
The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.
The Ministry also cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams' “integrity may have been compromised. (Agencies)

IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Apply Now at afcat.cdac.in, Direct link available, Apply Now for 430 Posts, Last Date today
TV actress Hina Khan reveals she is battling stage 3 breast cancer
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

