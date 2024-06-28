IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Apply Now at afcat.cdac.in, Direct link available, Apply Now for 430 Posts, Last Date today

IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Registration: The Indian Air Force has invited online applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2024). The application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 begins and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 28. Candidates can apply online through the official website at afcat.cdac.in.s. The Indian Air Force selects suitable candidates for different positions in both Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) through this examination.

The Indian Air Force has invited online applications from Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A' Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Official Website of IAF i.e, afcat.cdac.in.

To achieve high exam scores, aspirants must thoroughly understand the AFCAT 2 2024 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, and Selection Process. Interested and eligible candidates can read this article to prepare themselves for the upcoming exam. Below, we discuss additional details including eligibility criteria, selection process, Syllabus, exam pattern, and other pertinent information for the AFCAT 2 exam in 2024.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Registration Start Date: 30 May 2024 (11:00 AM)

Registration Last Date: 28 June 2024 (11:30 PM)

Courses Commencement: July 2025

AFCAT 2 Vacancy Details: The Indian Air Force will be recruiting for vacancies in Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) as well as for Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch. The Indian Air Force provides the vacancy details along with the comprehensive official notification.

Name of Post:

1) Flying Officer (Flying Branch)

2) Ground Duty Officer (Technical Branch)

3) Ground Duty Officer (Non-Technical Branch)

4) Special Flying Entry (Flying Branch)

Entry Branch Course No. Vacancies (Men) Vacancies (Women) AFCAT Entry Flying 218/25F/SSC/M & W SSC- 18 SSC – 11 Ground Duty (Technical) 217/25T/SSC/107AEC/ M&W AE(L): 88

AE(M): 36 AFL): 23

AE(M): 09 Ground Duty (Non- Technical) 217/25G/SSC/M & W Weapon Systems WS) Branch: 14

Admin: 43

LGS: 13

Accts: 10

Edn: 07

Met: 0 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC NCC Special Entry Flying 218/25F/PC/M and 218/25F/SSC/M & W 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT va cancies for SSC

Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT 2 2024: The AFCAT 2 2024 recruitment offers positions for Commissioned Officers in the Indian Air Force with varying educational requirements and age limits.