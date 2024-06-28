back to top
Top mobile carriers Airtel and Jio adjust select 5G plan pricing

By: Northlines

Date:

5G network providers adjust tariff plans for the new year

The new year will bring adjusted pricing for popular mobile data plans from two major 5G network providers. Both long-established carrier Airtel and newer competitor Jio have announced slight increases to the cost of select prepaid and postpaid options, effective July 3rd.

The updates aim to better reflect the value of high-speed internet access in today's increasingly digital landscape. Still, core services remain unchanged, ensuring customers continue enjoying robust connectivity at competitive rates.

Among the revisions, Airtel's entry-level $199 monthly prepaid option rises to $199. Its top-selling $579 choice extends to four and a half months from three and a half. Similarly, Jio's $189 entry and $799 mid-range plans see modest bumps.

Hikes narrowly target the most heavily-used plans while maintaining affordable access. Less popular add-ons see marginal increases as well. Postpaid adjustments likewise stay measured, focusing on multi-line family deals.

Both providers stress unlimited 5G access remains available to loyal customers. Jio also debuts communication and translation apps starting at $99-199 annually.

With refinements narrowly focused on high-usage offerings and core benefits retained, users can continue enjoying reliable connectivity through gradual pricing adjustments ensuring networks' sustainability into the future. The updates reflect an evolving marketplace without compromising consumers' digital lives.

World's Top Chess Stars Set for London Global Chess League Second Season
IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Apply Now at afcat.cdac.in, Direct link available, Apply Now for 430 Posts, Last Date today
