EntertainmentTV actress Hina Khan reveals she is battling stage 3 breast cancer
EntertainmentLatest NewsTrending

TV actress Hina Khan reveals she is battling stage 3 breast cancer

By: Northlines

Date:

Famous TV star Hina Khan, known for her role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and inform them about her condition and ongoing treatment.

In her moving post on social media, Khan opened up about recently dealing with rumors and feeling the need to address her true situation with those close to her. She revealed that after being diagnosed, she wanted people to know she is feeling strong and positive despite the challenging diagnosis.

Khan said that while the news may be difficult, her treatment has already begun and she is ready to face this battle head on. The actress expressed confidence in overcoming the disease with the love and support of her family and fans.

Numerous celebrities from the industry such as Gauahar Khan, Helly Shah, and Monalisa showed support for Hina in the comments. Her fans also flooded social media with prayers and good wishes, hoping for her speedy recovery.

The (ROLE) reveals that being transparent about her will help create cancer awareness. By sharing details of her own journey, Khan aims to give hope to other patients and remind them they are not alone in the fight. Her bravery and determination to beat the disease is an inspiration for many coping with illness.

While requesting privacy during her treatment, the actress thanked everyone for their support, which will make dealing with the challenges easier. Well-wishers continue to send positive messages, cheering her on in overcoming this hurdle with strength, courage and faith.

Parliament Should Give Message That Govt, Oppn Together In Raising Students’ Issue: Rahul On NEET
Jharkhand HC Grants Bail To Ex-CM Hemant Soren In Money Laundering Case
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

