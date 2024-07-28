back to top
Search
    IndiaParis Olympics 2024 | Ramita Jindal Qualifies For Women’s 10m Air Rifle...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Paris Olympics 2024 | Ramita Jindal Qualifies For Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chateauroux (France), July 28: 's Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final in fifth place even as Elavenil Valarivan succumbed to pressure to miss out despite being among the contenders, finishing 10th at the Olympic Games in Chateauroux on July 28.

     

    Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist in the event, aggregated 631.5 to become the second shooter from the country after pistol exponent Manu Bhaker to secure a berth in the final, while Elavenil scored 630.7.
    Ramita had a sluggish start and was not among the top-eight till the sixth and final series but she rallied superbly to book a berth in the final while stalwart Elavenil, who had finished 16th at the Tokyo three years back, held on to the fifth position for much of the qualification round.
    But a poor last series of 103.8 saw the 24-year-old former junior champion take a mighty tumble from fifth to 10th slot and miss the eight-shooter final.
    Ramita, who had scored 636.4 points, 0.1 more than the world record during the Olympic Selection Trials in New Delhi and Bhopal, was patchy initially, shooting a below-par 104.6 in the opening series before she shot 106.1 in the next round.
    Another ordinary 104.9 was followed by two successive 105.3 and a 105.7 which fetched her a dream entry into the final.

    Previous article
    Joint search operation launched following suspicious movements in Poonch, Reasi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Joint search operation launched following suspicious movements in Poonch, Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 28: Security forces have launched joint search...

    Amid rising attacks, experts urge reassessment of counter ops in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 28:  With an uptick in terrorist activities...

    President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors In 9 States

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 28: Veteran BJP leader and former...

    Paris Olympics 2024 | Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

    Northlines Northlines -
    PARIS, Jul 28: Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Joint search operation launched following suspicious movements in Poonch, Reasi

    Amid rising attacks, experts urge reassessment of counter ops in Jammu

    President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors In 9 States