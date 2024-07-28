back to top
    Joint search operation launched following suspicious movements in Poonch, Reasi
    Jammu Kashmir Latest News

    , Jul 28: Security forces have launched joint search operations in the border and mountainous areas of Jammu and 's Poonch and Reasi districts after receiving information about suspicious movements, officials said on Sunday.

     

    The forces are on high alert and have urged residents to report any suspicious activities in their localities.
    The officials said a massive joint search operation was initiated early Sunday in several areas along the Line of Control (LoC) near the Salotri-Mangnar forward area of Poonch district.
    They added that there was intelligence about the suspected movements along the LoC, following which thorough searches involving a substantial number of Army, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SoG) personnel were launched covering various areas.
    The operation is still underway, they said in the afternoon.
    Similarly, in Reasi district, police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dadoya area of Poni after a woman reported seeing two suspicious individuals on the outskirts of the village, officials said.
    Dozens of search operations have been conducted in the past fortnight following reports of suspicious movements across various districts of the Jammu region.
    These operations have been deemed necessary in wake of 15 terror incidents in the Jammu region in past 50 days, resulting in the loss of lives of 10 security personnel, including two officers, as well as nine pilgrims and injuries to 58 others.

    Amid rising attacks, experts urge reassessment of counter ops in Jammu
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

