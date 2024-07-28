back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPV Sindhu starts Paris Olympics campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul...
    Latest NewsLead NewsOlympics

    PV Sindhu starts Paris Olympics campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    PARIS, July 28: Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris campaign with a resounding win in straight games over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match, in Paris on July 28.

    The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, who is vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.
    After a couple of unforced errors, Sindhu was quick to assess the condition and took control of the proceedings, racing to a 11-4 lead.
    The No 111 Fathimath was no match against the former world champion who finished the first game in a mere 13 minutes.
    The second game followed a similar manner with Sindhu claiming the first four points in the blink of an eye to take an early lead.
    However, Razzaq capitalised on Sindhu's error to bridge the gap to make it 3-4. But it became a one-sided contest once again as the Indian increased the gap to 10-3.

    In the end, Sindhu had as many as 14 match points but the world No 13 needed only one to seal the tie.
    The 10th seeded Indian, who won the silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on World No 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.

    Previous article
    Paris Olympics 2024 | Ramita Jindal Qualifies For Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Paris Olympics 2024 | Ramita Jindal Qualifies For Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chateauroux (France), July 28: India’s Ramita Jindal gave a...

    Joint search operation launched following suspicious movements in Poonch, Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 28: Security forces have launched joint search...

    Amid rising attacks, experts urge reassessment of counter ops in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 28:  With an uptick in terrorist activities...

    President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors In 9 States

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 28: Veteran BJP leader and former...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024 | Ramita Jindal Qualifies For Women’s 10m Air...

    Joint search operation launched following suspicious movements in Poonch, Reasi

    Amid rising attacks, experts urge reassessment of counter ops in Jammu