Panel to review essential equipment list in hospitals

Srinagar, Jan 19: The Health and Medical Education Department has constituted a committee to review essential equipment as may be required in all hospitals in J&K.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to furnish the recommendations for notifying Essential Equipment List (EEL) of Health and Medical Education Department,” reads an order.

As per order, Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar/Jammu and Director Health Services Kashmir / Jammu will be members of the committee while Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd will be convenor of the committee.

“The Committee may co-opt any other member / HoD of the specialties which are equipment intensive like Anesthesiology, Radiology etc. so as to finalize the EEL,” it reads.

“The committee shall furnish a detailed report with specific recommendations regarding the list of essential equipment as may be required in all the hospitals of J&K Including the medical college hospitals within 20 days from the issuance of the order,” it added.