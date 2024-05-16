back to top
Search
JammuFight for 6th Schedule key poll plank for candidates in Ladakh
JammuJammu KashmirLadakh

Fight for 6th Schedule key poll plank for candidates in Ladakh

By: Northlines

Date:

Jammu: While the Congress ( bloc) and the Independent candidate in Ladakh are campaigning for the inclusion of the Union Territory (UT) in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the BJP candidate in the region is banking on the development plank.

In the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Ladakh are Congress' Tsering Namgyal and BJP's Tashi Gyalson, both from , and Independent candidate from Haji Hanifa Jan. The seat, the largest in the country in terms of area (173.266 square kilometers), goes to polls on May 20.

Namgyal and Hanifa Jan are campaigning in different parts of the Lok Sabha constituency and claiming they will fight for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, an issue being raised by locals for over two years. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution guarantees land and for locals.

The issue had earlier put the BJP unit of Ladakh in a difficult situation when the talks between the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs failed on March 4 this year. The delegation of two groups was holding continuous discussions with the Centre.

On the other hand, BJP's Gyalson is banking on the development projects brought or completed in the past 10 years in the UT. Meanwhile, Hanifa Jan is also leaving no stone unturned to consolidate the vote bank in Muslim-majority Kargil. The other two candidates — Namgyal and Gyalson — are Buddhists.

Namgyal during his visit to Kargil on Tuesday met the functionaries of Jamiat Ulama Isna Ashariya, Kargil. He also met with the members of Anjuman Sofia Noorbakshia. He assured them that he would work for inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, if voted to power.

Senior BJP leaders, including Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd), Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries Kiren Rijiju among others have visited Ladakh in recent times and urged the locals to vote for Gyalson. BJP's sitting MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was earlier disappointed over allocation of ticket to Gyalson, is also actively campaigning now.

Gyalson is highlighting development of road connectivity and power infrastructure in the region during the past 10 years. He is also campaigning in Kargil to garner support from locals in the Muslim-dominated district.

Previous article
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
Next article
SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

One Last Dance Against Kuwait, India Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Draws Curtain On International Career

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 16: Sunil Chhetri, a player who...

Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Army Training Command Headquarters

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla (HP), May 16: Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant...

Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 16: Security forces on Thursday engaged a...

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hold talks in Beijing to discuss future strategic ties amid prolonged Ukraine war

Northlines Northlines -
Beijing, May 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tribute to legendary Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as he announces...

One Last Dance Against Kuwait, India Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Draws...

Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Army Training Command Headquarters