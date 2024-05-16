back to top
Search
India2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, May 16: The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday with rescue personnel retrieving two bodies from a car stuck underneath the structure, an NDRF official said.

“The bodies of a male and a female were retrieved from the car struck below the hoarding in Chheda Nagar area shortly after midnight, the official said.

The giant 120×120 feet hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump during gusty winds on Monday evening.

The search and rescue operation is in progress, the official said.

Previous article
Slovakia’s populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
Next article
Fight for 6th Schedule key poll plank for candidates in Ladakh
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

One Last Dance Against Kuwait, India Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Draws Curtain On International Career

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 16: Sunil Chhetri, a player who...

Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Army Training Command Headquarters

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla (HP), May 16: Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant...

Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 16: Security forces on Thursday engaged a...

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hold talks in Beijing to discuss future strategic ties amid prolonged Ukraine war

Northlines Northlines -
Beijing, May 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tribute to legendary Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as he announces...

One Last Dance Against Kuwait, India Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Draws...

Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Army Training Command Headquarters