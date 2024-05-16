2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

Mumbai, May 16: The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday with rescue personnel retrieving two bodies from a car stuck underneath the structure, an NDRF official said.



“The bodies of a male and a female were retrieved from the car struck below the hoarding in Chheda Nagar area shortly after midnight, the official said.



The giant 120×120 feet hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump during gusty winds on Monday evening.

The search and rescue operation is in progress, the official said.