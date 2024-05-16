back to top
Search
Latest NewsSlovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

Slovakia’s populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election

By: Northlines

Date:

Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), May 16: Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded on Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive.

The prime minister had been greeting supporters at an event when the attempted assassination took place, shocking the small country and reverberating across Europe weeks before an election.

“I guess in the end he will survive,” Tomas Taraba told the BBC, adding: “He's not in a life-threatening situation at this moment.”

Doctors fought for Fico's life several hours after the pro-Russian leader (59), was hit in the abdomen, Minister Robert Kalina told reporters at the hospital where Fico was being treated.

Five shots were fired outside a cultural centre in the town of Handlova, nearly 140 km northeast of the capital, government officials said. Fico was shot while attending a meeting of his government in the town of 16,000 that was once a centre of coal mining.

A suspect was in custody, and an initial investigation found “a clear political motivation” behind the assassination attempt, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said as he briefed reporters alongside the defence minister.

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond, but his return to power last year on a pro-Russian, anti-American message led to even greater worries among fellow European Union members that he would lead his country further from the Western mainstream.

Kicking off his fourth term as prime minister, his government halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and critics worry that he will lead Slovakia — a nation of 5.4 million that belongs to NATO — to abandon its pro-Western course and follow in the footsteps of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.

A message posted to Fico's Facebook account said he was taken to a hospital in Banská Bystrica, 29 km from Handlova, because it would take too long to get to the capital, Bratislava.

The attack comes as political campaigning heats up three weeks ahead of Europe-wide elections to choose lawmakers for the European Parliament. Concern is mounting that populists and nationalists similar to Fico could make gains in the 27-member bloc.

But as usual were put aside as the nation faced the shock of the attempt on Fico's life.

Previous article
Candidate imported to contest from south Kashmir: Mehbooba
Next article
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

One Last Dance Against Kuwait, India Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Draws Curtain On International Career

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 16: Sunil Chhetri, a player who...

Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Army Training Command Headquarters

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla (HP), May 16: Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant...

Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 16: Security forces on Thursday engaged a...

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hold talks in Beijing to discuss future strategic ties amid prolonged Ukraine war

Northlines Northlines -
Beijing, May 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tribute to legendary Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as he announces...

One Last Dance Against Kuwait, India Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Draws...

Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Army Training Command Headquarters