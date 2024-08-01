back to top
Search
    JammuPakistani intruder shot dead along international border in J&K’s Samba
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in J&K’s Samba

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Samba/: A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the Border in Jammu and 's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

    The infiltrator was spotted moving into Indian territory near the Khora post late Wednesday, the officials said.
    They said the intruder paid no heed to the warnings from BSF personnel and was subsequently fired upon.
    Senior BSF and police officials have reached the area of incident and efforts are on to retrieve the body.

    Previous article
    Ahead of Polls, ECI Announces Transfer Policy for Election Officials in J&K and Other States
    Next article
    Hizbul Mujahideen Terror Associate Held With Foreign Pistol In J&K’s Poonch
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Launches ‘Swachhta Pakhwada-2024’, Felicitates Safaimitras

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched...

    Ready for knockout punch

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris: PV Sindhu, two-time Olympics medallist, handed a lesson...

    Hizbul Mujahideen Terror Associate Held With Foreign Pistol In J&K’s Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    Poonch, Aug 1: Army’s Rashtriya Rifle unit attached to...

    Ahead of Polls, ECI Announces Transfer Policy for Election Officials in J&K and Other States

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 31(KNS): The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Launches ‘Swachhta Pakhwada-2024’, Felicitates Safaimitras

    WHO approves Hyderabad firm’s new oral polio vaccine for immunisation

    Ready for knockout punch