Ahead of Polls, ECI Announces Transfer Policy for Election Officials in J&K and Other States

Srinagar, July 31(KNS): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives Wednesday regarding the transfer and posting of officers for the upcoming general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a notification, the ECI announced that officers directly involved in the electoral process must not be posted in their home districts or locations where they have served for extended periods. This decision is in line with the Commission's policy to ensure impartiality and transparency during elections.

The current terms of the Legislative Assemblies for Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are set to end on November 3, 2024, January 5, 2025, and November 26, 2024, respectively. Elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are also anticipated in the near future.

According to the ECI's directive, no officer will be allowed to continue in their current district if it is their home district.

“Officers who have served for three years in their current district within the last four years or will complete three years by specified dates must be transferred. The deadlines are September 30, 2024, for Jammu and Kashmir; October 31, 2024, for Haryana; November 30, 2024, for Maharashtra; and December 31, 2024, for Jharkhand,” it said.

The ECI has specified that, while calculating the three-year tenure for transfers, any promotion to a post within the same district will be included in the tenure calculation.

States and Union Territories with a limited number of districts facing compliance issues can request exemptions.

They should submit specific cases with reasons to the Commission through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The Commission will review these requests and issue directions as necessary.

The instructions apply to officers involved in election duties, including District Election Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Election Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant EROs. It also covers district officers such as Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Deputy Collectors, Joint Collectors, Tehsildars, and Block Development Officers.

The directives also extend to Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, and officers in Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities.

The instructions apply to police officials responsible for election security, including Range Additional Director Generals (ADGs), Inspector Generals (IGs), Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Commandants of State Armed Police, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Additional SPs, Sub-Divisional Heads of Police, Station House Officers (SHOs), Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Sergeant Majors. Police officials in functional departments like computerization and training are exempt. Police Sub-Inspectors and higher ranks should not be posted in their home districts.

If a Police Sub-Inspector completes or is about to complete a three-year tenure by the cutoff dates, they must be transferred out of their current sub-division or district. If a Commissionerate covers multiple districts, officers should be transferred out of the Commissionerate.