    Hizbul Mujahideen Terror Associate Held With Foreign Pistol In J&K’s Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Poonch, Aug 1: Army's Rashtriya Rifle unit attached to the Romeo Force, in a joint operation with Poonch police's Special Operations Group (SOG), apprehended An active associate of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), a banned terror outfit, from the Magnar area in  and 's Poonch.

    According to an army statement, the terrorist identified as Mohammed Khalil was taken into custody by the Rashtriya Rifle of the Romeo Force on July 30.

    The officials said that a foreign pistol was recovered from the terrorist. They have also traced an active WhatsApp number based in Pakistan, through which a handler was assigning tasks to Mohammed Khalil.

    Security Forces also recovered one AK 47 and two Magazines according to the Dysp Operations in Rajouri.
    The accused is in police custody and an investigation for further leads is undertaken, they added.

    According to the officials, the accused was assigned tasks including collecting information about the area and guiding terrorists from one location to another. (Agencies)

