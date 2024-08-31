back to top
    Pakistan isolated, militancy in J&K on its last legs, says minister Reddy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has isolated Pakistan globally and the “rogue nation no longer has support from the community due to its role in sponsoring terrorism”.

     

    While Pakistan struggles, India's vision for Jammu and is moving forward with peace and progress, he said, asserting that militancy is on its last legs in the union territory.
    He also criticised Congress, saying it was supporting Conference's “regressive agenda” aimed at pushing Jammu and Kashmir back into the dark era of “militancy and bloodshed”.
    Addressing a gathering to garner support for Arvind Gupta, BJP candidate from Jammu West for the state assembly polls, Reddy reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir remains the “heartbeat of India”.
    He said the party's vision for its people reflects the legacy of Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who established the party with the aim to protect Jammu and Kashmir from “dynastic rule and divisive politics”.
    “Under BJP's leadership, militancy in J-K is on its last legs, and the region is entering an era of peace and prosperity. The tables have turned and we now see peace, prosperity, and development across the region, thanks to Prime Minister and (home minister) Amit Shah's leadership,” added Reddy, the BJP in-charge for the J-K assembly elections.
    Reddy credited Modi's policies for turning Pakistan into a “failed state” that has been isolated from the global stage due to its continued support of terror.
    He called the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir “a movement for the people” and said the BJP continues its efforts to redefine the future of Jammu and Kashmir.
    The Union Minister emphasised that this election is the first after the historic abrogation of Article 370, signalling a new era for the people of the union territory.
    “This is not just an election. It's a movement for the restoration of dignity for women, West Pakistani refugees, SCs, STs, and Valmiki Samaj, alongside all the people of J-K,” he said.
    Reddy said the the 's eyes are on Jammu and Kashmir now, as India demonstrates how peace, development, and democracy are taking root in the region.
    He urged voters not to see this election as a mere political contest but as a crucial step in securing the rights and future of all the people in the region.
    “This election is a movement aimed at ensuring that no party such as NC, Congress, or PDP ever snatch back the rights of the common people in J-K.”
    Taking a strong stand against the NC's recent announcements, including its promise to ensure restoration of Article 370, Reddy warned of dangerous designs to revert to dual flags and return power to militants.
    “The people of J-K deserve a government that will strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies like municipal committees and corporations,” he said, urging people to vote for change and prosperity over the dynastic politics that have defined the region for decades.

