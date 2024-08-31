back to top
Search
    IndiaRubina Francis Wins Bronze In Air Pistol SH1 Event, Fourth Medal For...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Rubina Francis Wins Bronze In Air Pistol SH1 Event, Fourth Medal For India In Shooting

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    CHATEAROUX, Aug 31: 's Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country's shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.
    Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. She had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day.
    This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.
    On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women's 10m air rifle gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal clinching the bronze.
    Manish Narwal then added a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1)
    In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Alliance with National Conference forged under ‘national compulsion’, says Congress’ J&K chief
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Alliance with National Conference forged under ‘national compulsion’, says Congress’ J&K chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 31: The Congress was ready to contest...

    Election Commission revises polling schedule for Haryana and J&K Assembly Elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    Counting For J&K And Haryana Assembly Polls Now On...

    NC MP Questions Police Postings Amidst MCC in Jammu and Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 31: National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed...

    India’s August rainfall 16% higher than normal: IMD

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 31: India recorded around 16 per...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alliance with National Conference forged under ‘national compulsion’, says Congress’ J&K...

    Election Commission revises polling schedule for Haryana and J&K Assembly Elections

    NC MP Questions Police Postings Amidst MCC in Jammu and Kashmir