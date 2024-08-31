back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K’s DGP R.R. Swain Celebrates Sunil Gupta with IGP Rank
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K’s DGP R.R. Swain Celebrates Sunil Gupta with IGP Rank

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 31: In a pipping ceremony held at Police Headquarters (PHQ) this afternoon, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain decorated Sunil Gupta with the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).
    ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ, M.K. Sinha, was present on the occasion to witness the significant milestone in Gupta's illustrious career.
    The DGP congratulated the officer on his well-deserved promotion and expressed confidence that he would continue to serve the department with the same zeal and dedication. The DGP also extended his best wishes to the officer for his future success.
    Pertinent to mention, Sunil Gupta has been promoted as IGP by the government of  Jammu and in an order recently and has been posted as IGP J&K.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pakistan isolated, militancy in J&K on its last legs, says minister Reddy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pakistan isolated, militancy in J&K on its last legs, says minister Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on...

    Rubina Francis Wins Bronze In Air Pistol SH1 Event, Fourth Medal For India In Shooting

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAROUX, Aug 31: India’s Rubina Francis won a bronze...

    Alliance with National Conference forged under ‘national compulsion’, says Congress’ J&K chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 31: The Congress was ready to contest...

    Election Commission revises polling schedule for Haryana and J&K Assembly Elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    Counting For J&K And Haryana Assembly Polls Now On...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan isolated, militancy in J&K on its last legs, says minister...

    Rubina Francis Wins Bronze In Air Pistol SH1 Event, Fourth Medal...

    Alliance with National Conference forged under ‘national compulsion’, says Congress’ J&K...