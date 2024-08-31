J&K’s DGP R.R. Swain Celebrates Sunil Gupta with IGP Rank

JAMMU, Aug 31: In a pipping ceremony held at Police Headquarters (PHQ) this afternoon, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain decorated Sunil Gupta with the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ, M.K. Sinha, was present on the occasion to witness the significant milestone in Gupta's illustrious career.

The DGP congratulated the officer on his well-deserved promotion and expressed confidence that he would continue to serve the department with the same zeal and dedication. The DGP also extended his best wishes to the officer for his future success.

Pertinent to mention, Sunil Gupta has been promoted as IGP by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in an order recently and has been posted as IGP Crime J&K.