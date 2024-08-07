back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials...
    Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

    Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New York, Aug 7: A 46-year-old Pakistani with close ties to Iran was charged in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a politician or US government officials on American soil, authorities here said.

    Asif Raza Merchant was charged in a complaint unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn with murder-for-hire as part of a scheme to assassinate a politician or US government officials on its soil.
    Law enforcement foiled the charged plot before any attack could be carried out.

    Merchant, who has stated that he has a wife and children in Iran and a wife and children in Pakistan, is in federal custody in New York.

    US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that for years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran's brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
    US Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York said that working on behalf of others overseas, Merchant planned the murder of US government officials on American soil.

    FBI Director Christopher Wray said the “dangerous murder-for-hire” plot allegedly was orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian playbook.
    According to court documents, Merchant orchestrated a plot to assassinate a politician or US government officials on US soil.
    In April 2024, after spending time in Iran, Merchant arrived in the United States from Pakistan and contacted a person he believed could assist him with the scheme. That person reported Merchant's conduct to law enforcement and became a confidential source.
    In early June, Merchant met the confidential source in New York and explained his assassination plot. Merchant told the individual the opportunity he had for the person was not a one-time opportunity and would be ongoing.
    Merchant then made a “finger gun” motion with his hand, indicating that the opportunity was related to a killing.
    Merchant further stated that the intended victims would be “targeted here”, meaning in the United States.

    Merchant instructed the individual to arrange meetings with others whom he could hire to carry out these actions. Merchant explained that his plot involved multiple criminal schemes including stealing documents or USB drives from a target's home; planning a protest; and killing a politician or government official.
    Merchant at the meeting began planning potential assassination scenarios and quizzed the individual on how he would kill a target in the various scenarios.
    Specifically, Merchant asked to explain how the target would die in different scenarios. Merchant told the individual that there would be “security all around” the person.

    Merchant stated that the assassination would occur after he left the United States and he would communicate with the individual from overseas using code words. The source asked whether Merchant had spoken to the unidentified “party” back home with whom Merchant was working.
    Merchant responded that he had and the party back home told him to “finalise” the plan and leave the United States.
    In mid-June, Merchant met with the purported hitmen, who were undercover US law enforcement officers in New York. Merchant advised the undercover officers that he was looking for three services from them: theft of documents, arranging protests at political rallies, and for them to kill a “political person”.
    Merchant said the hitmen would receive instructions on who to kill either the last week of August or the first week of September after he had departed the United States.
    Merchant then began arranging means to obtain USD 5,000 in cash to pay the undercover officers as an advance payment for the assassination, which he eventually received with assistance from an individual overseas.
    On June 21, Merchant met with the undercover officers in New York and paid them the USD 5,000 advance. One of the undercover officers stated: “Now we're bonded”, to which Merchant responded: “Yes.” The undercover officer added: “Now we know we're going forward. We're doing this”, to which Merchant responded, “Yes, absolutely.” Merchant subsequently made flight arrangements and planned to leave the United States on July 12 when law enforcement agents placed him under arrest before he could leave the country. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 & 2024 in J&K: Centre
    Next article
    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration venue in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 7: The first batch of pilgrims left...

    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration venue in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 7: The security wing of the  Jammu...

    Over 100 killed in violence across Bangladesh after Hasina’s ouster

    Northlines Northlines -
    DHAKA, Aug 6: Over 100 people have been killed...

    J&K | 2 Women Injured In Blast Near Security Forces’ Camp In Kupwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 6: Two women were injured in an...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration...

    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 &...