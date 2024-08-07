back to top
    India14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 & 2024...
    India

    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 & 2024 in J&K: Centre

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 6: The Centre on Tuesday said that only two terrorists attacks on pilgrims have taken place between 2022 and 2024 in and , with 14 casualties reported in these incidents.

    In a written reply to a query from Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said that no such incident has taken place in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. He said that in 2022 one such incident happened on May 13, when a blast took place inside a passenger bus in Katra, resulting in five casualties. Similarly, this year on June 9, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims near Kanda area of Reasi district, resulting in nine casualties.

    He added that in response to these attacks, government has enhanced security measures to protect pilgrims, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

    “The key initiatives include regular issuance of safety advisories to inform and guide pilgrims, a robust mechanism for intelligence sharing among security agencies, and provision of central armed police forces upon request from state or union territory authorities,” the minister said.

    He added that Jammu and Kashmir government has also implemented specific measures to bolster security, such as the implementation of standard operating procedures for pilgrim safety, coordination of security efforts among various agencies, installation of CCTV cameras along routes, camps, and langer points of the Amarnath deployment of drones at sensitive locations, stationing of specialized quick action teams at strategic points, provision of corridor protection by the Army, deployment of senior officers at Pahalgam and Baltal to monitor arrangements, and regular reviews by senior officers to ensure effective security measures.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

